Viborg woman meets the men who helped save her life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was an unbelievable sight if you were looking out the window when the powerful derecho wall cloud approached on May 12th.

When Donna Hannah left her driveway in Viborg that day, the sun was shining. She had no idea that her journey to Irene would change her life.

“So I turned a left corner, and the sky was black. I mean, it was scary,” said Donna.

The derecho was on a collision course with Donna. She says her gut told her to turn around, but she reasoned that away. When she realized how powerful the storm was, she couldn’t outrun it, and that’s when the powerful winds launched her vehicle into the air, crushing her car.

“I’m not gonna make it,” said Donna, recalling the crash.

Daniel Eli was first on the scene. Several cars were pulled over to wait out the downpour, but he could hear a car horn off in the distance. That’s when he saw Donna’s car and her bumper caught in the tree branches about 15 feet in the air. Eli was uncertain if anyone was in the mangled car but thought he better check. That’s when he discovered Donna.

Zane Williams and Josh Fox saw Daniel. They pulled over their semis and stopped to help.

“But it was scary well, but because she was kind of in tough shape. And we were very concerned for her,” said Williams.

Donna received a card from the men that helped her that day. But she never got to meet them. Our Dakota News Now team found them and arranged a reunion, which was filled with hugs, details of the crash scene, and some laughter too.

“She just kept saying don’t let me die, don’t let me die, you know, and I had to hold her neck and her face the whole time,” said Fox. “So, you know, I didn’t want to see her get any worse. So I’m glad she’s still here.”

