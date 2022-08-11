Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Warm, a little humid

Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a few showers and thunderstorms roll through the region this morning, especially in parts of northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. The rest of the area will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with only stray chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs Thursday will range from the 70s northeast to the 90s west and southwest.

The weekend overall will be on the warmer side with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms returning by Sunday. Highs will remain on the warm side, in the 80s and 90s.

Models show several chances for some showers and thunderstorms heading into next week, and while chances are on the low side as of now, this is something worth monitoring at least considering the drought conditions persisting in our area. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, though some days could remain in the 70s with cloud cover and rain chances.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.
One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Highway Patrol said first responders are treating the occupants of the truck...
Semi-truck crashes into house off I-90
WANTED in SIOUX FALLS: Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird, 5'9" tall, 160 lbs, 27 years old.
UPDATE: Police asking for public’s help in shot fired incident

Latest News

The lakes community is coming together to package over 168,000 meals for Ukrainian refugees in...
Lakes community packages over 186,000 meals for Ukrainian refugees
Lakes community packages over 186,000 meals for Ukraine refugees
Seven shootings in Sioux Falls involving officers reflects national trend
Police chief, sheriff say violent crime spike has many reasons
Police chief, sheriff say police shooting spike has many reasons