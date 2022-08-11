Avera Medical Minute
Why did David Gravel choose spending time on the dirt track for a living?

World of Outlaws star began racing when he was 6 years old
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Huset’s Speedway favorite David Gravel is in Knoxville for the Nationals starting tonight. When he was in Brandon with the Outlaws we had a chance to visit at length. And I asked him how he got into racing sprint cars on the dirt track in the first place.

Gravel says, ”It’s just what I’ve been doing since I was 6 years old. I ran quarter midgets. It’s kind of what I’ve done. Obviously I’m not a tall guy so I can’t play basketball and I’m not big enough to play football so racing it was. I love to play all those sports, but realistically I was good at racing and kind of excelled at it and I’m lucky enough to be here today and driving for a team and not having to bring money to do it.”

David, who just turned 30 when he was at Huset’s with the Outlaws, says he will keep racing for as long as he’s competitive. But he also has other things he wants to do in his life. And 90 races during an 8-month period can be a grind.

There’s $1 million dollars to be won in Knoxville.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

