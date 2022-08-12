Avera Medical Minute
Canaries gifting free game tickets to blood donors

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries will offer free ticket vouchers to this Saturday night’s game, or Sunday afternoon’s game, to everyone who donates blood at The Birdcage on Saturday.

The Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank “Blood Mobile” will be at Sioux Falls Stadium from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, ahead of Saturday night’s 6:05 p.m. “Friends/Joey ‘How You Doin’’ Bobblehead Night at The Birdcage,” which will offer free bobbleheads of that character to the first 300 fans through the front gate.

Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game will mark “Ladies Day at The Birdcage,” with $1 off beers for ladies as they celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the passing of Title IX legislation and the 30th anniversary of the hit comedy “A League of Their Own.”

Before all that, on Friday, the three-game homestand kicks off on a Fireworks Friday with “Golf Night.”

Local musician Elisabeth Hunstad will get the party started in the 3rd Base Beer Garden when gates open at 6 p.m., with half-price ($3 domestic and $4 craft) beers served during happy hour before the game starts at 7:05 p.m. Friday’s food special is 6 Birdcage buffalo wings for $12. And, of course, there will be a free Fourth of July-quality fireworks show from All-Star Fireworks that will immediately follow the contest.

Saturday’s game is the Birds’ third of four “Mount Rushmore of Sitcom Bobblehead” promotions this season. The first 300 fans to pass through the front gates at The Birdcage will receive a “How You Doin’” bobblehead of the “Joey” character from the smash 90′s sitcom “Friends.” Or, fans can secure their bobblehead with a $35 ticket-and-bobblehead purchase by visiting Fevo.com.

