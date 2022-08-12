Cat Cafe coming to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The opening of The Cattitude Cafe will give cat lovers, and coffee lovers something to look forward to.

The cool cat cafe is expected to open later this year or early 2023 in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Cattitude Cafe will have a space that is designated human-only and a separate room where people can sip their drinks and caress a cat. The owner of Cattitude, Heather Wendlandt says the cat cafe is a better environment than a shelter and will increase the chances that the animals will get adopted.

Wendlandt also said, “Animals are proven to reduce stress and anxiety and help with overall depression.”

For more on this story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.