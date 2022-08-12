Cousins has plenty to learn as QB with new system

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Vikings camp seems to abound with enthusiasm because of the new coaching staff led by Kevin O’Connell. He’s been a breath of fresh air for the players and will bring a much different perspective to the game as compared to Mike Zimmer.

There is something to be said for creating an upbeat environment. But it also means starting all over with a new system, which isn’t easy, especially for the quarterback.

Cousins says, ”It’s certainly different. I think the challenge right now is saying I’ve got to learn the system before I start telling people what I want or what I like to do. I first need to learn. So you need to understand first and so it’s kind of just been absorbing it. And then when we get closer to week one or into the season is when you start to give that feedback more. But for right now it’s just being coached and learning what you need to do.”

While the Packers still seem like the team to beat with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, there are many in the media who think this Vikings team with some very talented offensive weapons could really shake things up in then division.

