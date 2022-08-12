Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Cousins has plenty to learn as QB with new system

Vikings QB is enjoying the challenge of learning new system
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Vikings camp seems to abound with enthusiasm because of the new coaching staff led by Kevin O’Connell. He’s been a breath of fresh air for the players and will bring a much different perspective to the game as compared to Mike Zimmer.

There is something to be said for creating an upbeat environment. But it also means starting all over with a new system, which isn’t easy, especially for the quarterback.

Cousins says, ”It’s certainly different. I think the challenge right now is saying I’ve got to learn the system before I start telling people what I want or what I like to do. I first need to learn. So you need to understand first and so it’s kind of just been absorbing it. And then when we get closer to week one or into the season is when you start to give that feedback more. But for right now it’s just being coached and learning what you need to do.”

While the Packers still seem like the team to beat with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, there are many in the media who think this Vikings team with some very talented offensive weapons could really shake things up in then division.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
The South Dakota Highway Patrol said first responders are treating the occupants of the truck...
Semi-truck crashes into house off I-90
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.
One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls

Latest News

State "B" Amateur Baseball highlights from Thursday's quarterfinal games
State “B” Amateur Baseball highlights from Mitchell Thursday night at Cadwell Park
USD Coyotes are excited for season with so much returning talent
USD Football ready for bigger and better year in 2022
Two local fighters are excited for Bellator MMA at Pentagon Friday night
Local fighters are excited about Friday’s Bellator MMA event at Sanford Pentagon
10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 11th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 11th