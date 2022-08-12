Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Drivers license renewal just got easier in Sioux Falls

The new location is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Drivers license renewal just got easier in Sioux Falls
Drivers license renewal just got easier in Sioux Falls(Cordell Wright)
By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety hopes to tackle the typical issues you see at the DMV with a new ‘Drivers License Express Station.’

Craig Price the Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Public Safety says this idea came to be after hearing feedback from South Dakota residents.

“We take that information, we evaluate it at our administrative levels and we say what are some things we can do to be better stews of the state’s taxpayers money, and provide the best customer service possible to the people that depend on us,” Price said.

The new location is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. You can’t take your driver’s test at the new station on the corner of 69th and Minnesota at Kings Crossing, and that’s because they are fully focused on the word “express”.

“You can come here and really just get your license renewed in a faster manner,” Price said.

After they officially cut the tape Friday, they put that efficiency to the test, and former Virginia resident and now South Dakota resident Ann Mcartor was one of the first in line.

“In the D.C. Metro Area, DMVs are very difficult to navigate the long lines, it’s brutal,” Mcartor said.

Her experience today was much different.

“Here it really was quick, a lady named Angie helped me and she was delightful,” Mcartor said.

Price says that the customer service piece is a focal point for them.

“You go in, you’re greeted by professional staff, they walk you through what you should do, they maybe give you some paperwork to fill out and get you in and out,” Price said.

Price added the fastest way to get your license renewed is on the South Dakota Department of Public Safety website.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
Some people walking on the side walk with some motorcyclists passing by
Arrests up, total crashes down so far at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A healing reunion: Viborg woman meets the men who came to her aid during derecho related car...
Viborg woman meets the men who helped save her life
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol
The South Dakota Highway Patrol said first responders are treating the occupants of the truck...
Semi-truck crashes into house off I-90

Latest News

Drivers license renewal just got easier in Sioux Falls
Drivers license renewal just got easier in Sioux Falls
The Mitchell School District will be splitting the construction of it's new high school into...
New Mitchell high school facing cost concerns due to inflation
Lower Brule Sioux Tribe voters win in voting rights case against Lyman County
SE Fair: Fair safety