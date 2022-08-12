Drivers license renewal just got easier in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety hopes to tackle the typical issues you see at the DMV with a new ‘Drivers License Express Station.’

Craig Price the Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Public Safety says this idea came to be after hearing feedback from South Dakota residents.

“We take that information, we evaluate it at our administrative levels and we say what are some things we can do to be better stews of the state’s taxpayers money, and provide the best customer service possible to the people that depend on us,” Price said.

The new location is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. You can’t take your driver’s test at the new station on the corner of 69th and Minnesota at Kings Crossing, and that’s because they are fully focused on the word “express”.

“You can come here and really just get your license renewed in a faster manner,” Price said.

After they officially cut the tape Friday, they put that efficiency to the test, and former Virginia resident and now South Dakota resident Ann Mcartor was one of the first in line.

“In the D.C. Metro Area, DMVs are very difficult to navigate the long lines, it’s brutal,” Mcartor said.

Her experience today was much different.

“Here it really was quick, a lady named Angie helped me and she was delightful,” Mcartor said.

Price says that the customer service piece is a focal point for them.

“You go in, you’re greeted by professional staff, they walk you through what you should do, they maybe give you some paperwork to fill out and get you in and out,” Price said.

Price added the fastest way to get your license renewed is on the South Dakota Department of Public Safety website.

