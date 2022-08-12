Goo Goo Dolls to perform at the Washing Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As part of their Chaos in Bloom tour, the Goo Goo Dolls are expected to perform at the Washington Pavilion.

Doors for the Goo Goo Dolls’ performance open at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, with the performance starting at 8 p.m.

First access to tickets opens on Thursday, August 18, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. online only at WashingtonPavilion.Org/Event/Goo-Goo-Dolls.

Otherwise, tickets are available for purchase starting Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. online at WashingtonPavilion.Org/Event/Goo-Goo-Dolls, by calling (605) 367-6000 or in person at the Washington Pavilion Box Office. Reserved seating tickets are $64.50 and $94.50. Additional fees may apply.

About the Goo Goo Dolls

GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls have released its 13th studio album “Chaos in Bloom” via Warner Records, marking its release with the propulsive new song “Going Crazy”. The standout track harkens back to the band’s power-chord alt-rock sound. As the first record of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, “Chaos in Bloom” finds the band continuing to evolve artistically as they have in the last four decades together. Listen to the album now here and visit here for the exclusive “Chaos in Bloom” merch collection.

“Going Crazy’' serves as a finale for the steady output of songs released so far from the LP, following the melodic offerings “You Are The Answer” and “Yeah, I Like You” that arrived earlier this summer. Consisting of 10 tracks, “Chaos in Bloom” is an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that’s led them to become one of the most influential alternative rock outfits of all time. The “Chaos in Bloom” tour will see the band performing multiple songs from the brand new record for the first time ever including “Yeah, I Like You,” “Going Crazy” and “War,” along with other tracks from their complete discography.

Thus far, “A Boy Named Goo” has gone double-platinum, “Dizzy Up The Girl” five times platinum, and “Gutterflower” and “Let Love In” both went gold as “Something for the Rest of Us” and “Magnetic” bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. Their recently platinum-certified “Slide”, “Black Balloon” and “Better Days” – and has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers.

Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” On the heels of going viral on TikTok, the track recently achieved seven-times-platinum status and re-entered the Billboard charts, yet again proving the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls’ illustrious catalog.

Goo Goo Dolls have partnered with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.