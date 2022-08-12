Avera Medical Minute
Local fighters are excited about Friday’s Bellator MMA event at Sanford Pentagon

Schoenfelder and Bye are anxious and ready for Friday Night Fights at Pentagon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Logan Storley got his professional start at the Sanford Pentagon in Mixed Martial Arts and he told me on Calling All Sports Tuesday how cool it was to have so many fans and friends and family there cheering him on.

Ironically, he won’t be fighting tomorrow night, but he’s back in South Dakota to cheer on 2 teammates in particular from his home state in Bailey Schoenfelder of Huron and Brett Bye of Vermillion.

So how do they feel about fighting on their home turf tomorrow night?

Huron native Bailey Schoenfelders says, ”Yes I’m pumped, I’m ready to be back. It’s been almost a year and I’ve just been chomping at the bit for the longest time. So it’s go time.”

Vermillion’s Brett Bye says, :”Oh I’m feeling real good actually. My weight got bumped up about 5 pounds so I don’t have to cut as much so I’m feeling real good and getting pretty excited for the fight coming up. It should be a lot of fans coming out from around the area.”

Bailey is coming off a long layoff after breaking his hand last August at the Pentagon. He’s 2-0 as a professional. Bye is 1-0.

