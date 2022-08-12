Avera Medical Minute
Police draw attention to underage drinking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

One of the many crowds at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Rally continues to wind down at the rally, some people are looking to relax with a drink at a local bar.

But according to the Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater, it’s more than just adults wanting to go for a drink. Juvenile alcohol offenses have been up this year compared to last. This follows the spike in drug possessions misdemeanors as well.

Chief VanDewater states, “It just kind of just popped up in the last day or so, is our juvenile alcohol offenses so we’ve been coming in contact with a few juveniles who’ve been consuming alcohol, so we’ve been having to address that, and then of course our misdemeanor drug arrest. For whatever reason they are higher this year than they have been in the past.”

The Sturgis police department has also been focusing on making sure their officers are hydrated in the hot weather and recommend the public stay hydrated as well.

