Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a burglary left a business with thousands of dollars worth of damages.

Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the burglary took place just after midnight on Aug.11 in the northeast region of the city. Police were notified of the incident after a burglar alarm sounded off. Arriving officers found the front door shattered. The damages to the business’ building are estimated at $2,000 to $3,000.

Lt. Peterson said they have strong leads on the case after gathering blood and video evidence. The investigation is currently ongoing, and officers are still working to locate the suspects.

