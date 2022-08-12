Sioux Falls Marathon announces 2022 street closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Marathon returns to the streets and bike trail on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K. For the safety of those participating, organizers have announced the following road closures.

The following streets will be closed temporarily on Sunday, Aug. 28:

• N. Western Ave (Russell St to Burnside St) 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Legion Drive (Western Ave to Hawthorne Ave) 6 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

• Hawthorne Ave (Burnside St to West Ave) 6 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

• West Ave. Service Road (Hawthorne Ave to Madison St) 6 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

• Madison St (Lyndale Ave to Menlo Ave) 6 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

• N. Lake Ave (Along Terrace Park) 6 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

• Menlo Ave (Brookings St to 4th St) 6 a.m.-11 a.m.

• 4th St (Menlo Ave to Duluth Ave) 6 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

• Duluth Ave (4th St to 9th St) 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

• 9th St (Duluth Ave to Phillips Ave) 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

• Dakota Ave (9th St to 5th St) 6 a.m.-9 a.m.

• Main St (9th St to 5th St) 6 a.m.-9 a.m.

• 8th St (Minnesota Ave to Reid St) 6 a.m.-9 a.m.

• 6th St (Minnesota Ave to Weber Ave) 6 a.m.-9 a.m.

• Phillips Ave (9th St to Falls Park Dr) 6:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

• Phillips Ave (11th St to 13th St) 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

• 13th St (Phillips Ave to Dakota Ave) 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

• Dakota Ave (13th St to 9th St) 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

The following streets will be utilized, but not entirely closed

Drivers should proceed with caution and adhere to volunteer directions on these streets:

• Harlem Ave (Elmwood Park to McClellan St)

• McClellan St (Harlem Ave to Hudson Ave)

• Hudson Ave (McClellan St to Brookings St)

• Brookings St (Hudson Ave to Western Ave)

• N. Walts Ave (Brookings St to Bailey St)

• Bailey St. (Walts Ave to Covell Ave)

• Covell Ave (Bailey St to Madison St)

In coordination with the Sioux Falls Police Department and the City of Sioux Falls, each street listed above will open once the last runner clears.

The start times for each race are as follows:

Full Marathon – 6:30 a.m.

Half Marathon – 7 a.m.

10K – 7:10 a.m.

5K – 10:15 a.m.

The Sioux Falls Marathon is powered by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority and Sanford Health. For additional information, including street maps of all four races, visit SiouxFallsMarathon.Com.

