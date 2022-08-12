Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Valley Energy Safety Day teaching important lessons to the community

The event will feature several interactive displays like the one seen here.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday, Sioux Valley Energy will be holding a Safety Day in Brandon.

The event is aimed to be fun for the whole family with a free pancake feed, games, and more but the event’s main focus is teaching the public how to stay safe in their everyday lives.

”We need to make sure that we get the safety message out to our members and the public in general because it is so important that they stay safe in their everyday lives whether it’s work recreation or their everyday lives,” Organizer Carrie Vugteveen said.

The event will feature several hands-on interactive safety displays for kids.

”I have my own kids and when they were small they would learn a lot if they were able to do something hands-on or see it in person it really resonates the message with them and they learn so much when they’re young,” Vugteveen said.

The event is not just for kids as Sioux Valley Safety Coordinator Terry Ebright says there is plenty that adults can learn at safety day as well.

”It’s amazing to me what adults don’t know how dangerous the power is that’s going through our power lines, how much is there, how to get yourself out of a bad situation if you get yourself into one,” Ebright said.

Organizers say events like safety day are essential for teaching people what to look out for when powerful storms sweep through the area.

”Recognize where those power lines are at every day. Pay attention to where they’re at so when a storm comes through and trees go down you understand hey, there was a power line here. It may be in the trees. It may be down on the ground... I need to recognize the hazards and avoid them,” Ebright said.

Safety Day will run from 9:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Sioux Valley Service Center in Brandon.

For more information click here.

