Spirit Halloween & Go! Calendars, Toys & Games returns to The Empire Mall

Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall welcomes back seasonal favorites, Spirit Halloween and Go! Calendars, Toys & Games.

Spirit Halloween, located next to Hy-Vee and across from JCPenney, is offering shoppers early access to all their festive Halloween needs. Spirit Halloween is the premier destination for costumes, accessories, home and outdoor décor, party goods, and exclusive animatronics.

Go! Calendars, Toys & Games is now open, located next to the upcoming AS Revival space and across from Riddle’s Jewelry. Go! Calendars offer hundreds of unique products including calendars, games, toys, puzzles, and gifts.

