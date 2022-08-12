Avera Medical Minute
State “B” Amateur Baseball highlights from Mitchell Thursday night at Cadwell Park

Quarterfinal night at Cadwell Park in Mitchell
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -2 teams would advance in the State “B” Amateur Baseball Tournament Thursday night in Mitchell.

It was Garretson against Mount Vernon in game one and this was another nail-biter. Eric Giblin’s RBI double gave Mount Vernon the early lead. But in the top of the 4th Aaron Labrie’s 2-run double gave Garretson the lead for good and they went on to win by the same score. Labrie came on in relief to strike out 6 in 3 innings and preserve the win for Garretson 2-1.

Then it was Alexandria against Lennox in the final game of the night. And Lennox jumped out to an early lead over the Angels as Jay Green’s bases-clearing triple made it 4-0.

But the Angels finally got the bats working in the 6th inning as Jerrod Zens had the key 2-run single. Alexandria eventually took a 6-4 lead in the 7th before Lennox rallied to tie. And Lennox scored the five runs of the game to advance with a wild 9-6 victory.

