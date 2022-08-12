Sunny and Hot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers in northern parts of South Dakota this morning. We should clear out by this afternoon and see a good amount of sunshine for everyone! High temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the north to the upper 90s and triple digits in the southwest. The wind will start to switch around to the north and northwest as a cold front moves through the region today.

Saturday will still be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Saturday night along and west of the Missouri River. Those chances increase for everyone heading into Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the 80s to low 90s with lows in the 60s.

Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout most of next week, but rain chances don’t look to be overly impressive. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, which will run near to a few degrees below average for mid-August.

