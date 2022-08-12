Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Suspect wanted in connection to shot fired incident arrested after standoff in Sioux Falls

Two people were arrested after a multi-hour standoff in Sioux Falls on Aug. 11.
Two people were arrested after a multi-hour standoff in Sioux Falls on Aug. 11.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man wanted in connection to an unusual shot fired incident has been arrested after a standoff in Sioux Falls, authorities say.

Twenty-seven-year-old Elliot Jay Bird was arrested along with another suspect, 24-year-old Trevor Swifteagle, were arrested sometime late Thursday or early Friday, according to Lt. Robert Forster of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Elliot Jay Bird
Elliot Jay Bird(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

Jay Bird was wanted in connection to an incident Wednesday morning where police say someone in a pickup drove up to a group of men working outside, asked if they were state employees, then fired a shotgun into the air. Investigators said they believed Jay Bird was in that pickup, but it was unclear if he was the one who fired the shot.

Forster said police Jay Bird and Swifteagle ran off during an attempted traffic stop Thursday evening near Covell Lake in northern Sioux Falls. They then barricaded themselves in an apartment on N. Covell Avenue near Madison Street.

A SWAT team was called in, and a multi-hour standoff ensued. Police believed both suspects were armed. Some nearby residences were evacuated, while others sheltered in place. Residents told a Dakota News Now crew at the scene they were unable to get into their homes for an extended period.

Forster said both Jay Bird and Swifteagle eventually surrendered after several hours of negotiation.

More details about the incident are expected to be released later Friday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
A healing reunion: Viborg woman meets the men who came to her aid during derecho related car...
Viborg woman meets the men who helped save her life
Some people walking on the side walk with some motorcyclists passing by
Arrests up, total crashes down so far at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol
The South Dakota Highway Patrol said first responders are treating the occupants of the truck...
Semi-truck crashes into house off I-90

Latest News

Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Sunny and hot
Winning ticket drawn for McCook Country Club 'Chase the Ace' fundraiser
‘Chase the Ace’ fundraisers continue to raise large sums for communities
Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
COVID-19 response to be a feature issue of the South Dakota gubernatorial election
Edmunds Central science teacher Spencer Cody created the program
Teachers attend Honey Bee Education Institute in Roscoe