Suspect wanted in connection to shot fired incident arrested after standoff in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man wanted in connection to an unusual shot fired incident has been arrested after a standoff in Sioux Falls, authorities say.

Twenty-seven-year-old Elliot Jay Bird was arrested along with another suspect, 24-year-old Trevor Swifteagle, were arrested sometime late Thursday or early Friday, according to Lt. Robert Forster of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Elliot Jay Bird (Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

Jay Bird was wanted in connection to an incident Wednesday morning where police say someone in a pickup drove up to a group of men working outside, asked if they were state employees, then fired a shotgun into the air. Investigators said they believed Jay Bird was in that pickup, but it was unclear if he was the one who fired the shot.

Forster said police Jay Bird and Swifteagle ran off during an attempted traffic stop Thursday evening near Covell Lake in northern Sioux Falls. They then barricaded themselves in an apartment on N. Covell Avenue near Madison Street.

A SWAT team was called in, and a multi-hour standoff ensued. Police believed both suspects were armed. Some nearby residences were evacuated, while others sheltered in place. Residents told a Dakota News Now crew at the scene they were unable to get into their homes for an extended period.

Forster said both Jay Bird and Swifteagle eventually surrendered after several hours of negotiation.

More details about the incident are expected to be released later Friday.

