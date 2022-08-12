Twiford family laid to rest in memorial service Friday

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) -Family and friends said goodbye, this morning, to three members of the Twiford family, who were tragically killed in a quadruple homicide, last week in Laurel, Nebraska.

Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford were remembered for their countless contributions to the community of Laurel.

Gene served six-years in the U.S. Army, was an active member of the American Legion, and was instrumental in renaming Highway 20 a “Medal of Honor” highway.

Janet was active in the church, and the American Legion Auxiliary for almost 40-years.

And, Dana, their daughter, worked at Hillcrest Care Center for 20 years, was a lifetime member of the church, and was an avid Husker volleyball fan.

“You have people from this community, people across the state, people throughout the nation who are greiving with you today,” said Pastor Matt Quanbeck, United Lutheran Church. “And, that so many are gathered here today is a testament to the lives of Gene, Janet and Dana, and the people that they impacted with their lives.”

The Twifords will be laid to rest in Laurel City Cemetery.

