USD Football ready for bigger and better year in 2022

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was USD’s turn to meet the press today in Vermillion and Zach Borg was there to talk about what’s ahead for the Coyotes.

One thing is for sure, last year’s success which included that dramatic last-second win over SDSU and also hosting a first round playoff game will certainly affect the enthusiam in camp for this team.

They’ve got plenty of talented players back from last year’s team, so Bob Nielson and his players should be excited to get the fall campaign underway.

Head Coach Bob Nielson says, “That’s kind of step number one. You make the playoffs, your guys understand what it takes to get there, and also the level of play that it’s going to take to keep winning when you get there.”

Sophomore WR Carter Bell says, “Especially with a lot of guys returning that played in that game, you know we didn’t lose very much from last year to this year, so everyone has got that same fuel. I think you can see it in these early practices, everyone is flying around, we’re hungry to get that.”

Sophomore QB Carson Camp says, “Trusting one another. I talked about it last year, trust. I think that’s a big thing is, if I can trust the guy to my right and the guy to my left, and everyone else around me can do the same thing, I think we’re going to be unstoppable.”

The Coyotes have three players on the pre-season All-American list in Dalton Godfrey, Alex Jensen and Brock Mogenson. They open the season on Saturday, September 3rd at Kansas State.

