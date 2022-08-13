Dakota Wesleyan seeks consistency entering 2022

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After three consecutive trying seasons the Dakota Wesleyan football team is trying to get back on track. The Tigers went 4-7 last year and haven’t had a winning record since 2018.

Last year marked the first season in which head coach Ross Cimpl, known more for being a defensive coach, handled offensive play calling duties.

It’s a role he feels more comfortable in now and, though they need to stabilize a quarterback position that had five players play their last year, the same can be said for much of the returning Tiger lineup.

The Tigers open the season in less than two weeks on Thursday, August 25th at arch rival Dakota State. They’ve lost five in a row to the Trojans, including last year when the offense was shutout in a 6-0 defeat.

