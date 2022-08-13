FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet Saturday, rain chances return Sunday into Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weather pattern will remain quiet for our Saturday but it will be a little cooler after a toasty Friday.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day with more sunshine for the afternoon hours. Highs will be mostly in the 80s to near 90 with a northerly to east-northeasterly wind and dewpoints remaining in the 60s.

A warm front will approach from the west and move east throughout the day Sunday into Monday. Rain chances will start to slowly increase from west to east beginning early Sunday morning in central and western South Dakota, reaching the James River and I-29 corridors Sunday evening. Chances for rain and a couple thunderstorms will continue through Monday evening, though the better rain chances Monday will be along and south of Highway 14.

Rain totals will be highest along and south of Highway 14, where totals of a quarter to one inch are expected. Totals will be under a quarter inch north of there and areas along the South Dakota-Nebraska border could see totals exceed an inch.

After that, the weather pattern turns mostly dry once again with only a minor chance of a few showers Wednesday and Thursday nights. Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages, but longer term models suggest temperatures returning to above average levels.

