Hanson getting new turf ahead of football season

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though we are exactly one week from our first Football Friday the Hanson Beaver football program will have to wait a little longer to get their first look at their stadium’s new look.

A new track and field turf playing surface have been laid down at Hanson’s homefield in Alexandria. They’re going to have to wait nearly a month to get on the new field for a game thanks to having to play their first three contests on the road.

When they do get on the new turf it should be a boon to a Beaver team that has a ton of team speed and should make good use of the new surface, as will a community that is equally as excited after raising the money to get it done.

Hanson’s first game on the new field will be September 9th against Parkston. They open their season next Friday at Howard which will be our Tailgate Tour feature game on Football Friday.

