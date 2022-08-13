Huron’s Bailey Schoenfelder gets submission victory at Bellator 284

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mark Currier gave Huron native Bailey Schoenfelder all he could handle at the start of their Bellator 284 match in front of a South Dakota crowd at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night.

What Currier couldn’t do, though, was maintain it.

Schoenfelder improved to 3-0 professionally by getting Currier to tap out after a rear-naked choke at 2:35 of the second period. Click on the video viewer to hear from Schoenfelder!

Prior to that Vermillion native Brett Bye faced M.A. Yah in an amateur bout. Bye appeared to hurt his leg after a calf kick from Yah in the first and struggled on it the rest of the way, with Yah getting the unanimous decision victory. Bye fell to 1-1 with the loss in his MMA amateur career.

