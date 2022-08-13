Sioux Falls Squirrels clinch spot in State A Amateur Championship
Defeat Renner 6-1
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels can stay grounded on Saturday at the State A Amateur Baseball Tournament after locking up their spot in Sunday’s championship game on Friday.
Jack Simonsen homered and drove in three and Dylan Ades added a pair of RBI as well to lead Sioux Falls to a 6-1 victory over Renner.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Sioux Falls will play in the State A Championship on Sunday at noon. Their opponent will be determined tomorrow in the semifinals.
