Sioux Falls Squirrels clinch spot in State A Amateur Championship

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels can stay grounded on Saturday at the State A Amateur Baseball Tournament after locking up their spot in Sunday’s championship game on Friday.

Jack Simonsen homered and drove in three and Dylan Ades added a pair of RBI as well to lead Sioux Falls to a 6-1 victory over Renner.

Sioux Falls will play in the State A Championship on Sunday at noon. Their opponent will be determined tomorrow in the semifinals.

