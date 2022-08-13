Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say

A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.(Idaho Fish and Game)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (Gray News) - Officials in Idaho say a Utah man caught a massive, 10-foot-long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir earlier this month.

On Friday, the Idaho Fish and Game shared a picture of the monster catch, congratulating Greg Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, for setting a new state record for white sturgeon.

The government agency said Paulsen landed the 10-foot, 4-inch monster sturgeon while fishing on Aug. 5.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, the rare fish swam past the previous record of 119.5 inches, set in 2019 by Rusty Peterson and friends.

State officials said the C.J. Strike Reservoir is in southwestern Idaho and is typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass.

According to the agency, fishing for Idaho’s white sturgeon is allowed strictly on a catch-and-release basis, and they may not be removed from the water while handling.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
Some people walking on the side walk with some motorcyclists passing by
Arrests up, total crashes down so far at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A healing reunion: Viborg woman meets the men who came to her aid during derecho related car...
Viborg woman meets the men who helped save her life
Imagen ilustrativa
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol

Latest News

Fernando Tatis Jr., of the San Diego Padres, has been suspended 80 games after testing positive...
Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test
The FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s...
Judge unseals Trump search warrant
Friday interview with Scott Wick at the Sioux Empire Fair.
Friday interview with Scott Wick at the Sioux Empire Fair
Pickerel Lake was infested with zebra mussels in 2020.
Lake residents disappointed with state effort to stop aquatic invasive species