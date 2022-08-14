Fatal motorcycle accident closes down southwest Sioux Falls intersection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The area of West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue was closed briefly on Saturday night as authorities investigated a fatal crash in the area.

Crews were called to the intersection near 85th and Louise around 5:45 Saturday evening for reports of an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle.

Authorities say a white Ram pickup was traveling west on West 85th St when it collided with a motorcycle that was also in the westbound lane.

The motorcycle had two riders. The passenger, an adult female from Sioux Falls, was killed in the crash.

The male driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital for severe injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

