Lake Country evens series with Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls stranded 12 baserunners in Saturday’s contest against Lake Country as the Canaries fell 4-2 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Lake Country got on the board in the first inning with a two-run homerun from TJ Bennett but Tyler Garkow rebounded to toss six strong innings, shutting out the DockHounds the rest of the way. Sioux Falls cut the lead in half with a Gavin LaValley RBI single in the fifth inning and Nick Gotta drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to tie the game.

But Sioux Falls would leave the bases loaded and Lake Country scored twice in the top of the seventh to go back in front. The Birds filled the bases again, this time with one out in the home half of the seventh, but couldn’t cash in and Lake Country did not allow a baserunner the rest of the way.

Aaron Takacs finished with a pair of singles to lead five Canaries in the hits column as Sioux Falls drops to 31-46 overall. The two teams will play for the series Sunday afternoon at 1:05pm.

