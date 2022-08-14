Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lake Country evens series with Canaries

Birds fall 4-2
Birds lose 4-2
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls stranded 12 baserunners in Saturday’s contest against Lake Country as the Canaries fell 4-2 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Lake Country got on the board in the first inning with a two-run homerun from TJ Bennett but Tyler Garkow rebounded to toss six strong innings, shutting out the DockHounds the rest of the way. Sioux Falls cut the lead in half with a Gavin LaValley RBI single in the fifth inning and Nick Gotta drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to tie the game.

But Sioux Falls would leave the bases loaded and Lake Country scored twice in the top of the seventh to go back in front. The Birds filled the bases again, this time with one out in the home half of the seventh, but couldn’t cash in and Lake Country did not allow a baserunner the rest of the way.

Aaron Takacs finished with a pair of singles to lead five Canaries in the hits column as Sioux Falls drops to 31-46 overall. The two teams will play for the series Sunday afternoon at 1:05pm.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagen ilustrativa
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages
Some people walking on the side walk with some motorcyclists passing by
Arrests up, total crashes down so far at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
The Cattitude Cafe with Heather Wendlandt
Cat Cafe coming to downtown Sioux Falls
Pickerel Lake was infested with zebra mussels in 2020.
Lake residents disappointed with state effort to stop aquatic invasive species
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations

Latest News

Mount Vernon/Plankinton senior a Pigskin Preview cover kid 22 years after his uncle Chad...
Reed Rus a Pigskin Preview cover kid 22 years after his uncle Chad Greenway
Win season opener 9-0 over James Valley Christian
Sioux Falls Christian dominates soccer opener
Huron native reacts to win at Bellator 284
Huron’s Bailey Schoenfelder gets submission victory at Bellator 284
Celebrates solo homer in Sioux Falls 6-1 win over Renner at the State A Amateur Baseball...
Sioux Falls Squirrels clinch spot in State A Amateur Championship