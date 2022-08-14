Local producers feel impact of drought conditions

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Farmers and local producers have faced many challenges this year with drought conditions.

This, in combination with the varying temperatures throughout the spring and summer months, has caused a slowdown in production.

Nancy Kirstein, owner of The Good Earth Farm says these various aspects play a significant role in how her produce turns out.

“The kind of ups and downs this year have been more challenging than in any other year,” said Nancy Kirstein, owner of The Good Earth Farm.

Dave Strasser, owner of The Harvest in Lennox is another producer in the area, and he says this year’s production has a lot to do with rainfall.

“Didn’t get those timely rains like we did last year, and it is just very dry out there,” said Dave Strasser, owner of The Harvest.

Along with weather conditions, inflation has also presented challenges for local producers.

However, they say it’s important for them to keep costs low during this time.

“We try to keep our prices as best as we can, we know there’s families out there that are hurting so we try to keep our prices down,” said Strasser.

The Good Earth Farm began hosting pizza nights that are open to the public and Kirstein says this has helped to bring the community together.

“We’ve seen a lot of local people coming out to the farm for our pizza nights, and then people from Sioux Falls and other surrounding communities have come down as well which has been really great,” said Kirstein.

She says it was important for her to provide this for those in the Lennox area.

“It is a fun thing to bring to a rural setting because there are not a lot of opportunities for people to do things out here,” said Kirstein.

