One killed, three hurt in Thursday crash near Aberdeen

BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brown County authorities say one person has died and three others were hurt in a crash Thursday north of Aberdeen.

Preliminary crash information shows a Dodge Grand Caravan was north on Brown County 14 when it didn’t stop at the intersection of Highway 10.

The vehicle hit a dip, went into a ditch, and hit a tree.

A 79-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities say all four people inside were wearing seatbelts. Their names have not yet been released.

