Reed Rus a Pigskin Preview cover kid 22 years after his uncle Chad Greenway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pigskin Preview has become such a fixture in these parts that we’re starting to see second generation relations to some of the first cover kids make their own mark on the magazine.

Such is the case this year for Mount Vernon/Plankinton star Reed Rus who follows in the footsteps of his rather well known uncle.

22 years ago Mount Vernon-Stickney two-way star Chad Greenway was selected for the cover of what, at the time, was the second Pigskin Preview magazine ever published. After leading his team to their second consecutive 9AA state title Greenway went on to star at the University of Iowa and play linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings for a decade.

Now his nephew, Rus, will become the latest member of the family to be on the cover.

Like Greenway, the Mount Vernon Plankinton senior plays quarterback and linebacker and has made his own name after an All-State junior year, keeping some sage advice from his uncle in mind throughout.

Reed and the Titans get a good test to open the season on Friday night when they host Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central.

Find out who will be joining Reed on the cover of this year’s Pigskin Preview, and get the 4-1-1 on the prep football season ahead, during our Pigskin Preview special on Thursday! You can catch it twice, first at 6:30 on KDLT and again at 9:30 on Fox Sioux Falls, and we’ll have the full show online later on.

The magazine will be out soon as well and our first Football Friday of the year follows in just six days!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.