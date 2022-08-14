Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Reed Rus a Pigskin Preview cover kid 22 years after his uncle Chad Greenway

Mount Vernon/Plankinton star ready to follow up on breakout junior year
Pigskin Preview cover kid 22 years after his uncle was on the cover
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pigskin Preview has become such a fixture in these parts that we’re starting to see second generation relations to some of the first cover kids make their own mark on the magazine.

Such is the case this year for Mount Vernon/Plankinton star Reed Rus who follows in the footsteps of his rather well known uncle.

22 years ago Mount Vernon-Stickney two-way star Chad Greenway was selected for the cover of what, at the time, was the second Pigskin Preview magazine ever published. After leading his team to their second consecutive 9AA state title Greenway went on to star at the University of Iowa and play linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings for a decade.

Now his nephew, Rus, will become the latest member of the family to be on the cover.

Like Greenway, the Mount Vernon Plankinton senior plays quarterback and linebacker and has made his own name after an All-State junior year, keeping some sage advice from his uncle in mind throughout.

Reed and the Titans get a good test to open the season on Friday night when they host Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central.

Find out who will be joining Reed on the cover of this year’s Pigskin Preview, and get the 4-1-1 on the prep football season ahead, during our Pigskin Preview special on Thursday! You can catch it twice, first at 6:30 on KDLT and again at 9:30 on Fox Sioux Falls, and we’ll have the full show online later on.

The magazine will be out soon as well and our first Football Friday of the year follows in just six days!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagen ilustrativa
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages
Some people walking on the side walk with some motorcyclists passing by
Arrests up, total crashes down so far at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
The Cattitude Cafe with Heather Wendlandt
Cat Cafe coming to downtown Sioux Falls
Pickerel Lake was infested with zebra mussels in 2020.
Lake residents disappointed with state effort to stop aquatic invasive species
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations

Latest News

American Association member Sioux Falls Canaries logo
Lake Country evens series with Canaries
Win season opener 9-0 over James Valley Christian
Sioux Falls Christian dominates soccer opener
Huron native reacts to win at Bellator 284
Huron’s Bailey Schoenfelder gets submission victory at Bellator 284
Celebrates solo homer in Sioux Falls 6-1 win over Renner at the State A Amateur Baseball...
Sioux Falls Squirrels clinch spot in State A Amateur Championship