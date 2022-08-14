Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Christian dominates soccer opener

Defeats James Valley Christian 9-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers’ quest for a third consecutive State A Boys Soccer championship got off to an emphatic start on Saturday morning in Sioux Falls, with the Chargers charging past James Valley Christian 9-0.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

