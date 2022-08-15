The Band Perry to replace Lady A’s performance at 2022 State Fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and Legend Seeds welcome The Band Perry with special guests Lainey Wilson and Priscilla Block to perform at the State Fair grandstand on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Tickets to attend The Band Perry’s performance are on sale now at SDStateFair.com, by calling 866.605.3247, or at the State Fair Box Office in the Nordby Exhibit Hall.

The Band Perry is replacing what was the Lady A performance, ticket details

The act replaces the Lady A performance previously scheduled for the 2022 State Fair.

Current ticket holders for Sept. 4, 2022, Lady A concert will automatically have their tickets transferred to this newly announced act. If this is you, no further action is necessary. Refunds for single-night tickets to the Lady A show on Sept. 4, 2022, are available through August 31. Refunds for multi-day ticket packages are not available.

To request a refund for single-night Lady A tickets please contact the State Fair Box Office at (605) 353-6690. Please have the purchaser’s name and the ticket order number available. Following the request, if you paid by credit card, the refund will be processed immediately and will display on the customer account after 3-5 business days. If tickets were purchased by cash or check, it can take 10-15 business days for a refund check to arrive by mail. All refund requests are final.

About The Band Perry

Grammy® Award-winning superstar sibling trio The Band Perry is an unstoppable presence in modern music. Since releasing their ground-breaking #1 single ‘If I Die Young’, The Band Perry has gone on to forge a unique identity and build an international fan base leading to sold-out world tours with five No.1 singles on the Billboard Country Chart.

Now, after selling two and a half million albums and thirteen million singles, Kimberly, Reid, and Neil are back in the studio with the release of their much anticipated third country album coming out later this year.

“We are very excited to have The Band Perry, Lainey Wilson, and Priscilla Block close out our Grandstand concert series,” says Fair Manager Peggy Besch. “It’s going to be an amazing night at the South Dakota State Fair.”

Billboards Top New Country Artist and 2022 ACM New Female of the Year winner, Lainey Wilson will also be joining the line-up with her PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year ‘Things A Man Oughta Know’.

In addition to making her mark on the country music scene, Wilson is quickly becoming a fan favorite on Yellowstone and is slated as the newest cast member for Season 5. Priscilla Block opens Sunday’s show with her signature sound of country pop and southern rock that is both rowdy and tender. She will be followed by Lainey Wilson and The Band Perry.

More on The South Dakota State Fair 2022

The 2022 South Dakota State Fair runs from Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, Aug. 31. For information about the South Dakota State Fair, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.