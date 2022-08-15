Avera Medical Minute
Capital Area United Way kicks off campaign

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - August 11 began the Capital Area United Way Campaign, but fundraising efforts will continue into December. The goal is $560,000 which is a little more than last year, but there is optimism to hit that mark. Executive Director Holly Wade says you can donate online now and help them reach that mark by the end of the year.

