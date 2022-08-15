Avera Medical Minute
Dell Rapids Mudcats repeat as State B Amateur Baseball champions

By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dell Rapids Mudcats reign as the top team in South Dakota State B Amateur baseball will last at least another year.

Trailing Garretson 2-0 in Sunday’s 2022 State B Championship game, the Mudcats ripped off four runs in the sixth inning and added another for insurance in the seventh to defeat the Blue Jays 5-2, in the process allowing the Mudcats to claim their second consecutive title.

Dustin Steckler led the Mudcats offensive with a three hit day .Dalton Lehnen and Robin Chute each had a pair of RBI for the Mudcats.

Chute had a pair of hits for Garretson and Aaron LaBrie started, striking out six in six innings.

Click on the video viewer for highights and team reaction!

