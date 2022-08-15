Family claims Wilmot Care Center neglected care of relative

CORONA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman from Corona is alleging that her mother passed away due to inadequate care at the Wilmot Care Center, but a South Dakota law is preventing her from taking action.

Marilyn Hawkinson was living with her daughter, Carol Monnens, when she became paralyzed from the waist down. It was Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a possible reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hawkinson’s family decided to temporarily put her in a nursing home while waiting on a CAT scan.

”I thought, ‘The only thing I can do, Mom, is we’ll find a good nursing home for you.’ I said, ‘I’ll do research and everything,’” said Carol.

Carol’s research led her to the nearby Wilmot Care Center. Hawkinson was admitted on January 6th, but when she was released a month later, the nurses told her daughter that Hawkinson had developed a bed sore on her tailbone.

That was the first time Hawkinson’s family was made aware of the bed sore by Wilmot Care Center staff.

The family had set up a camera in Hawkinson’s room to communicate with her and for peace of mind. Carol says that Hawkinson had contracted COVID-19 while in the nursing home and was moved to a different room, and that was the only time Hawkinson was not visible on the camera. The family says they rarely saw the staff turn Hawkinson.

When Carol got her mother back home in February, she looked at the bed sore for the first time.

”It had eaten all the way through. Her spine was bare,” said Carol.

Hawkinson’s granddaughter, Laura Monnens, was in Lake Area Technical College’s practical nursing program at the time. She said that when she saw the pictures of her grandmother’s bed sore, she knew it was bad.

”If you see bone underneath, that’s Stage 4. Stage 4 is as bad as it can get. That’s what was underneath the blackest part of that picture was my grandma’s spine,” said Laura.

Hawkinson passed away the day after her 87th birthday, just a few days after leaving the Wilmot Care Center.

Hawkinson’s cause of death was declared to be heart failure, but her family believes it was caused by the bed sore.

”There’s no question in my mind that she didn’t get septic, which then shut down her organs and that’s what killer her,” said Laura.

Carol says besides losing feeling from the waist down, her mother was in good spirits before being admitted to the Wilmot Care Center.

“I cannot believe a woman left my home happy-go-lucky, vibrant, and should have never passed away at that age,” said Carol.

Laura went on to conduct a rotation for her schooling at the Wilmot Care Center after her grandmother’s death. She said she witnessed multiple instances of neglect to residents from staff and when she inquired about her grandmother’s care, she was asked to finish her rotations elsewhere.

“It just flat out angers me. You shouldn’t be in a profession to take care of people if you don’t have the compassion or the heart to care for these people how you would want your own family members cared for,” said Laura.

Hawkinson’s family wanted to take action against the Wilmot Care Center, but ran into a roadblock.

”My husband just wouldn’t let it go, and he tried to hire a lawyer, but nobody would take the case because supposedly there had been a bill signed,” said Carol.

That bill is House Bill 1046, which Governor Kristi Noem signed into law in February of 2021. The law shields health-care providers from lawsuits regarding COVID-19 patients. Because Hawkinson had been admitted for a possible COVID-related issue and had contracted COVID-19 during her stay at the Wilmot Care Center, her family cannot seek retributions.

The law is set to expire after December 31st of 2022.

When asked about Hawkinson’s care, Wilmot Care Center Administrator Jan Van Beek gave this statement to Dakota News Now:

“We are grateful for the trust that family members place in us to care for their loved ones. It’s a responsibility we take seriously. The Wilmot Care Center values its resident’s right to privacy and will be making no specific comment regarding Ms. Hawkinson at this time.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.