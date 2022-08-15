Avera Medical Minute
Lake Country takes series from Canaries

Sioux Falls’ fading playoff hopes take hit with 6-4 defeat
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries hit two homeruns on Sunday and brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning but ultimately fell to Lake County 6-4 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Angelo Altavilla drew a one-out walk in the second inning and was driven in on an RBI single from John Nester. Gavin LaValley added to the lead with a two-run homerun in the third.

But Lake County scored six unanswered runs between the fifth and sixth innings and would not trail the rest of the way. Trey Michalczewski homered to start off the ninth and a single followed by a fielder’s choice put two runners on base with no outs. A sacrifice bunt put both runners in scoring position but a popout and a flyout ended the game.

LaValley finished 2-4 to lead five Canaries in the hits column. The Birds are now 31-47 and open a seven-game roadtrip Monday night in Fargo.

