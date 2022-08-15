Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase

A man in Oregon led police on a slow-moving chase for more than half a mile as he drove an excavator, according to deputies. (Source: Washington County Sheriff)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A man in Oregon led police on a slow-moving chase for more than half a mile as he drove an excavator, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the man, Jesse B. Shaw, had three warrants out for his arrest, including for stealing a car.

Deputies said they found Shaw on a property while he was operating the excavator. When they commanded Shaw to shut the machine down and surrender, deputies said he ignored them and continued driving the machine as officials followed on foot.

Shaw eventually stopped and was arrested for eluding arrest, car theft and parole violation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
Fatal motorcycle accident closes down southwest Sioux Falls intersection
Pickerel Lake was infested with zebra mussels in 2020.
Lake residents disappointed with state effort to stop aquatic invasive species
Mount Vernon/Plankinton senior a Pigskin Preview cover kid 22 years after his uncle Chad...
Reed Rus a Pigskin Preview cover kid 22 years after his uncle Chad Greenway
Imagen ilustrativa
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages
One killed, three hurt in Thursday crash near Aberdeen

Latest News

This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury hears from key informant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states in West face deadline to cut water use
FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R Kelly jury selection underway for trial-fixing allegations
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and...
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19