Matters of the State: SFPD, MCSO discuss rise in officer-involved shootings

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s Matters of the State, the Sioux Falls Police Department and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office discuss the rise in officer-involved shootings in Sioux Falls, and whether changes should be considered for justice reform in South Dakota.

We also take a look at the teacher shortage in South Dakota, just weeks ahead of the start of the school year.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY.

