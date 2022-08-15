Pipestone couple returns home to operate Country Club kitchen

PIPESTONE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Husband and wife duo Michael and Mariah Swanson moved to Pipestone in the Spring of 2022 to take over the kitchen at the Pipestone Country Club.

”It has been really fun just to kind of do our own thing with us having free range of these menus and are able to try new dishes, try new drinks, and put them on the menu. The creative freedom is what keeps Michael and me going here,” Pipestone Country Club Events Coordinator Mariah Swanson said.

The couple had been living in Chicago where Michael had learned the skills he needed to become a chef.

Those skills have come in handy as he has completely revamped the menu since taking over the Country Club’s kitchen.

”We really focus on fresh food. Fresh food is one of the most important things when it comes to actually eating something that gives you life and gives you energy and gives you a feeling that really can’t be replaced,” Chef Michael Swanson said.

Both Michael and Mariah grew up in Pipestone so getting to return home to the community that raised them has been extra special for the couple.

”One thing that has been extremely enlightening is how our community has reacted to what we’re doing. There has been nothing but support from the Pipestone community and that feels amazing,” Michael Swanson said.

The Swansons say they hope to continue adding things to the menu for the next several months as they settle into their new kitchen.

