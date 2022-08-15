Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man faces charges after assaulting a female acquaintance

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect is facing charges after he assaulted a female acquaintance.

Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the Sioux Falls police department said Friday, Aug. 12 at approximately 10 a.m., the 44-year-old suspect from Sioux Falls, Samuel Kumbuka, went to the home of a female acquaintance and asked to be let in. Once inside the victim’s residence, Kumbuka would not let the woman leave. Kumbuka hit her multiple times with a “pole-like” object.

Sgt. Hockett said Kumbuka has been arrested for aggravated assault and a warrant.

