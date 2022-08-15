Road construction updates in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With many different road construction projects taking place throughout Sioux Falls, many are wondering when they will be wrapping up.

Brad Ludens is a principal engineer for these projects and says many factors contribute to project timelines.

“Every year when we’re looking at our street construction program, and when we are looking at setting completion dates for our project, we’re always looking at things like, where is this project on proximity to a school, is it close to a hospital, is it close to a fire station, is it near a park,” said Brad Ludens, principal engineer.

He says projects around schools are high up on the list of priorities, especially with school starting back up soon.

This is the case with the Cliff Avenue construction project near Lincoln High School.

“It was very important for us to make sure that Cliff Avenue was opened when school starts because once that school traffic hits, Cliff Avenue is quite congested in the morning, so it was important that that was opened before school starts this year,” said Ludens.

He says other projects will also be opening back up to drivers.

“This week we actually got some pretty big news for commuters, on six-mile road both north and south of Arrowhead Parkway, we expect that to open by the middle of this week. That will impact school traffic also by Fred Assam Elementary and Brandon Valley school districts,” said Ludens.

Across town, drivers on the west side will also see some relief soon.

“On the west side of town on Marion Road north of 41st street has been closed for a month or so, we expect that to open up to traffic later this week as well,” said Ludens.

Ludens wants to remind people to be cautious while driving through different construction zones.

