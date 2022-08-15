Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Showers and storms likely

Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms will move across the region as we head through our Monday. The best chance for rain will be along and south of I-90. There’s just a slight chance for rain in the north later today. Highs will be stuck in the 60s in the south where we have more rain and clouds. We’ll see mid to upper 70s the farther north you go thanks to less rain and more sunshine. Some parts of the region could see up to an inch of rain, locally even more. The best chance of that will be in the southern parts of the region.

Rain chances start to wrap up overnight and through tomorrow morning. We should be a little warmer, as well. Highs will be in the 70s across most of the region. Wednesday looks like another nice day with highs in the 70s and 80s. We’ll bring in more rain chances Wednesday into Thursday, then again on Friday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll see clearing conditions and we should stay dry. We’re going to have some incredibly nice temperatures! Highs for most of us will be in the 70s this weekend with low 80s returning early next week.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
Fatal motorcycle accident closes down southwest Sioux Falls intersection
Pickerel Lake was infested with zebra mussels in 2020.
Lake residents disappointed with state effort to stop aquatic invasive species
Imagen ilustrativa
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages
Mount Vernon/Plankinton senior a Pigskin Preview cover kid 22 years after his uncle Chad...
Reed Rus a Pigskin Preview cover kid 22 years after his uncle Chad Greenway
One killed, three hurt in Thursday crash near Aberdeen

Latest News

Tattoos for Rescues
‘Tattoos for Rescues’ fundraiser for Sioux Falls Area Humane Society this weekend
Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.
Matters of the State: SFPD, MCSO discuss rise in officer-involved shootings
Matters of the State: SFPD, MCSO discuss rise in officer-involved shootings
Super Mario mural being painted on the side of a Sioux Falls business