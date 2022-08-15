Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms will move across the region as we head through our Monday. The best chance for rain will be along and south of I-90. There’s just a slight chance for rain in the north later today. Highs will be stuck in the 60s in the south where we have more rain and clouds. We’ll see mid to upper 70s the farther north you go thanks to less rain and more sunshine. Some parts of the region could see up to an inch of rain, locally even more. The best chance of that will be in the southern parts of the region.

Rain chances start to wrap up overnight and through tomorrow morning. We should be a little warmer, as well. Highs will be in the 70s across most of the region. Wednesday looks like another nice day with highs in the 70s and 80s. We’ll bring in more rain chances Wednesday into Thursday, then again on Friday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll see clearing conditions and we should stay dry. We’re going to have some incredibly nice temperatures! Highs for most of us will be in the 70s this weekend with low 80s returning early next week.

