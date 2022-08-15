Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels soar to first State A Amateur Baseball title

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After years of watching the Renner Monarchs and Sioux Falls Brewers celebrate championships, it was at last the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels turn to hoist the hardware.

The Flying Squirrels overcame a 3-0 deficit, scoring a run in the sixth and three in the seventh to top the Brookings Cubs 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at Cadwell Park in Mitchell in the State A Amateur Baseball Championship game.

It is the first state title in the Flying Squirrels history.

Lucas Wilber led Sioux Falls with three hits. Zach Dibble hit a key two-run double in the seventh that tied the game up. He would score immediately after on an RBI single from Wilber to put Sioux Falls ahead.

Brookings threatened in the 8th and 9th inning, yet were set down each time by eventual tournament MVP Connor Hurley. He worked the final 3.2 innings and struck out three.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

