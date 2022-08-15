Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Super Mario mural being painted on the side of a Sioux Falls business

Sioux Falls Mario wall
Sioux Falls Mario wall(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some new art is popping up in Sioux Falls that may delight old school Super Mario fans!

It is being painted on the side of the Stan Houston Equipment building on West Twelfth street near Bigs Bar.

The artwork, showcasing an old school Super Mario video game layout, is nearing completion.

Fargo artist Lauren Starling was commissioned for the piece by the owner of Stan Houston, after he saw a similar piece she completed in Fargo.

Starling says she started working on this project in June, and is putting in about 10 hours a day of painting.

She says its been pretty fun to see people of all different ages coming out to take pictures of the wall because a lot of people grew up playing the video games.

“I wanna make them feel excited. We’re really lucky this piece is located off a pretty busy street. Hopefully, maybe somebody is running errands and they drive by it and see it and are like, ‘That looks like a video game. I wanna go over there, check that out!’ I want people to be excited and drawn to it and check it out,” she said.

The mural is about 214 feet long, and 20 feet high. It is Starling’s biggest mural yet.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickerel Lake was infested with zebra mussels in 2020.
Lake residents disappointed with state effort to stop aquatic invasive species
Fatal motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
Fatal motorcycle accident closes down southwest Sioux Falls intersection
Imagen ilustrativa
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages
The Cattitude Cafe with Heather Wendlandt
Cat Cafe coming to downtown Sioux Falls
Some people walking on the side walk with some motorcyclists passing by
Arrests up, total crashes down so far at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

Dakota News Now: Matters of State
Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast Late Sunday Night
Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast Late Sunday Night
Lake Country takes series from Canaries
With many different road construction projects taking place throughout Sioux Falls, many are...
Road construction updates in Sioux Falls