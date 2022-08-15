Super Mario mural being painted on the side of a Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some new art is popping up in Sioux Falls that may delight old school Super Mario fans!

It is being painted on the side of the Stan Houston Equipment building on West Twelfth street near Bigs Bar.

The artwork, showcasing an old school Super Mario video game layout, is nearing completion.

Fargo artist Lauren Starling was commissioned for the piece by the owner of Stan Houston, after he saw a similar piece she completed in Fargo.

Starling says she started working on this project in June, and is putting in about 10 hours a day of painting.

She says its been pretty fun to see people of all different ages coming out to take pictures of the wall because a lot of people grew up playing the video games.

“I wanna make them feel excited. We’re really lucky this piece is located off a pretty busy street. Hopefully, maybe somebody is running errands and they drive by it and see it and are like, ‘That looks like a video game. I wanna go over there, check that out!’ I want people to be excited and drawn to it and check it out,” she said.

The mural is about 214 feet long, and 20 feet high. It is Starling’s biggest mural yet.

