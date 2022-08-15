‘Tattoos for Rescues’ fundraiser for Sioux Falls Area Humane Society this weekend
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is hosting its 2nd annual Tattoos for Rescues fundraising event this weekend. We spoke with Community Outreach Supervisor Dana Konzem about how this year will be different. This year, anyone can walk in for tattoos, no appointments are needed. https://www.sfhumanesociety.com/tattoo
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.