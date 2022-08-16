Avera Foundation received gifts totaling $46 Million in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Avera Foundation recieved many generous donations in 2022.

After Avera’s numerous hospital foundations and central foundation unified into one Avera Foundation in 2020. The Foundation received $46 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, which is more than double its average of $17.7 Million for the years 2016-2020.

“We are humbled by the generosity of donors who have stepped forward to benefit our patients, families, and colleagues,” said Dzenan Berberovic, Avera Chief Philanthropy Officer. “Across the landscape, nonprofit organizations are seeing decreases in their donor count. We’ve successfully increased the number of supporters from around 17,800 during the previous fiscal year to more than 18,600.”

According to the Avera press release, employees also donated.

“We are proud of the engagement of Avera employees in the Avera mission, which translates into their desire to support our organization financially as well,” Berberovic said. In 2022, 44% of Avera employees donated to help fund critical needs, equipment, and projects to help patients, residents, families, and fellow colleagues.

Avera recognized as a high performer

High Performers represent the top 25% of health care foundations and philanthropy offices throughout the United States and Canada.

This is the third consecutive year the Avera Foundation was recognized by the Association of Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) for the High Performer distinction.

“Giving to health care allows people to ‘give back’ in recognition and support of health care services that have either saved or enhanced their own life or the life of a loved one. It allows people to leave a lasting legacy that will benefit generations to come,” Berberovic said.

Philanthropic support has been part of Avera’s health ministry for more than 130 years.

“The Sisters were joined by their neighbors and friends when they began caring for the sick, poor and marginalized. In fact, Avera McKennan was founded in 1911 thanks to Helen Gale McKennan, who upon her passing, directed a $25,000 gift in her will for a new hospital in Sioux Falls – a hospital that would care for all,” Berberovic said. “Numerous other hospitals and facilities have similar stories of generous benefactors who stepped forward to join the Sisters in this noble work.”

