Avera Medical Minute: What you need to know about Monkeypox and how to protect yourself

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monkeypox is spreading across the United States. The CDC estimates there are more than 11,800 cases in the U.S., with the virus reported in nearly every state except Wyoming.

Dr. David Basel with Avera Medical Group explains what Monkeypox is, what to watch out for, and how to keep yourself safe.

More information can be found at www.Avera.org/MedicalMinute

