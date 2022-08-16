Decreasing clouds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s some patchy fog around the region this morning that’s clearing out. We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover across the region today. It’s going to be a gorgeous day with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the southeast to the low 80s up north and out west. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well.

Overnight, we’ll have some more great weather to turn off the AC and open some windows! Lows will drop down into the 50s again across the region. Wednesday will be dry, but then Wednesday night some showers and storms will move into western South Dakota. Highs Wednesday will be in the 80s around most of the region.

Rain chances will be with us on Thursday and Friday with temperatures going from the low 80s Thursday to the mid to upper 70s on Friday. Heading into the weekend, we’ll see clearing conditions and we should stay dry. We’re going to have some incredibly nice temperatures! Highs for most of us will be in the 70s this weekend with low 80s returning early next week.

