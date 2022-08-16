FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more dry day before rain chances return to end the week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a rainy and cloudy day for most areas on our Monday, Tuesday has fared a lot better and we’ll have one more nice day ahead before rain chances return to end the work week.

Tuesday night will feature a mostly clear sky with light winds and lows falling back into the upper 50s to mid 60s, so another great night to get out and enjoy it.

Wednesday looks good with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs ranging from the upper 70s east to around 90 in central South Dakota with a light southerly to southwesterly wind.

The next system will begin to impact the area Wednesday night with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms across central and northern South Dakota. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue Thursday and Friday with the best chances along and east of the Missouri River. Rainfall totals will run from a tenth to a half inch with the higher totals east of an Aberdeen to Sioux Falls line, especially into central and southern Minnesota. A few showers may linger Saturday morning along and east of the James River. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s Thursday, but will cool into the upper 60s to upper 70s Friday.

The weekend and beyond looks good with a clear to partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, which is near to slightly cooler than average for mid to late August.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.